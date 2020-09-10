KRISTEN NICOLE PRICHARD, 36, of Branchland and Ranger, W.Va., passed away on September 5, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. She was born June 29, 1984, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by grandfathers, Harold Ray Smith and Gerald Prichard. She is survived by her daughter, Luna Nicole Barriteau; mother, Sherri Smith (Mark) Webber; father, Ken (Elaine) Prichard; brothers, Josh (Taylor Hodges) Webber and Christopher (Allison) Webber; sister, Kaitlin Craddock; niece, Cecelia Webber; grandmothers, Gloria Prichard and Callie Smith; special friend, Whitney Hughes; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. She graduated from Guyan Valley High School and the Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology in Charleston, S.C. Kristen was an avid outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed reading, genealogy, and arts and crafts. She was interested in the study of religions and collected biblical literature. Above all, she loved her family; her greatest joy in life was her precious Luna Nicole. Services will be conducted at McGhee Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin, W.Va., at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020. Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will immediately follow at Slone Triplett Cemetery in Pleasant View, W.Va. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines are to be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the benefit of her daughter, Luna Barriteau, at any City National Bank, checks made payable to Luna Barriteau. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
