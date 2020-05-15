KRISTI LYNNE ADKINS, age 63, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly a longtime resident of Ceredo, passed away on May 4, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health Hospital. Kristi was born on December 21, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Carroll and Gladys Warf Adkins. A graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School, Kristi loved spending time with her family and attending services at Prince of Peace Baptist Church with her parents. She liked playing the piano and singing. She also enjoyed crafting and was very skilled at knitting and quilting, making beautiful blankets and scarves for friends and family. In addition to her parents, Kristi was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Carroll Adkins. Kristi is survived by her brother, Gregory Kent Adkins (Debra) of Lakeland, Fla.; nieces, Carly Marie Adkins Hart (Jonathan) of Lithia, Fla., and Kimberly Lauren Adkins (Nickolas) of Lakeland, Fla.; a grand-niece, Isabella Marie Hart, and grand-nephew, Cooper Joseph Hart; and uncles, Ollie Warf (Linda) of South Point, Ohio, and James Diamond (Charlotte) of Wheelersburg, Ohio. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at noon at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Some churches will open their doors again beginning Sunday
- Fourth phase of West Virginia reopenings announced
- Former Marshall track star Julmiste dies
- KELLY NEWMAN SULLIVAN
- Huntington figure skating team isolated on Caribbean cruise ship to return home
- Local police are community problem solvers
- MARY ELIZABETH ARNOLD
- WV announces plan to send about $300 to most students for food
- Multifaceted success fuels Huntington St. Joseph Prep coach Arkell Bruce
- Cabell County Schools implementing value-added grading; Wayne in process of finalizing policy
Images
Collections
- Photos: St. Joseph Catholic School parade
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event
- Photos: Ironton in Bloom’s Mother’s Day flower sale
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: West Virginia Air National Guard flyover
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: National Day Prayer drive-in service
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade