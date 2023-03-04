Kristin Nicole Dunfee
SYSTEM

KRISTIN NICOLE DUNFEE, 38 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on March 2, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Johnny Harris. Burial will be in Porter-Adkins Cemetery, Wayne. She was born July 27, 1984, in Huntington, W.Va. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Doris Leffingwell of Huntington and Glen and Nola Adkins of Wayne. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan "Chad" Dunfee; daughters Mckenzie Dunfee and McKayla Dunfee; mother Kitty Eaves; father Gary Eaves; brother Roger Adkins and his wife Brittany; nieces Raeaunna Adkins and Jillian Adkins; nephew Bryson Adkins; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special friend Sarah Cremeans. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

