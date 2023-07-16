The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kristy Grace Kazee Wood
Kazee Wood

KRISTY GRACE KAZEE WOOD, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Industry, Pa., left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday July 12, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Beulah Kazee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her baby, Sarah Rose; brother Billy Kazee; her childhood friend, Jeanie Doyle; baby Christopher; her husband, David Wood; great-grandson, baby Brayden Lee Cline and her pet and companion, Frodo. Kristy spent much of her life as a nurse, retiring from MMBH and worked after retiring as a Hospice Nurse. She is survived by her daughters, Tonya Smith of West Palm Beach, Fla., Jean McNeely of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren Caleb and Amanda Cline, and Jacob McNeely; great- great-grandchildren, CJ Stewart and Michael Cline and many loving special friends and extended family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

