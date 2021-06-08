KYLE BROOKS GROVES, 78, of Canvas, W.Va., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at Lexington, Ky. Born April 22, 1943, at Canvas, he was a son of the late Kyle and Fae Goans Groves. He grew up on his parents' dairy farm and spoke often of his childhood experiences, such as getting up before school to milk cows. He was a graduate of Nicholas County High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture at West Virginia University. His goal of expanding the family dairy farm was realized in 1967 when he founded Lakewood Farms and spent his working years as owner and operator of that farm until 2009. Early in his career, he served as President and State Representative of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association. He was elected to serve on the county ASCS committee for many years. In addition to working as a dairy farmer, he served for 6 years as a member of the 130th Air National Guard at Charleston. He was a member of the Jordan Chapel United Methodist Church and Canvas Ruritan Club. While serving as Area Zone Governor of the Ruritan clubs, he was a primary figure in the organization of Nicholas County's first Emergency Health Service and later served on the Board of Directors of the Nicholas County Emergency Ambulance Service. Brooks enjoyed many hobbies. While at WVU, he took flying lessons, and after returning home continued to fly out of Summersville's airport. After retiring from dairy farming, he enjoyed touring the state on his motorcycle. He was a lifetime member of the Deer Creek Wildlife Club, enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved to golf. Survivors include his wife of more than 50 years, Genevieve Kincaid Groves; four sons, Chris (Rebecca) Groves of Canvas, Jeff (Shelly) Groves of Huntington, Greg (Angie) Groves of Canvas and Kevin Groves of Canvas; one brother, Joel Lee Groves of Leonia, N.J.; grandchildren, Kyle Groves, Ellie Groves, Owen Groves, Garrett Groves, Taylor Kuhn, Nicolas Kuhn; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date in the Jordan Chapel, United Methodist Church at Canvas. White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com.
