L. Lloyd Brumbaugh
L. LLOYD BRUMBAUGH, 87, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday July 16, 2023, at his residence. He was born September 13, 1935, in Tippery Pennsylvania, a son of the late Lester and Dorothy Myers Brumbaugh. Lloyd was a long-time manager at many of the local retail grocery stores, including Foodland, Supervalu and B&B and was the Vice President of Tradewell Grocery in Huntington. He also worked for Hagen Ice Cream and retired at the age of 80 from Dean Foods/Broughtons. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son Luke Brumbaugh and a brother and sister Richard Brumbaugh and Jeanne Roberts. Survivors include his wife of 69 years Marietta Guth Brumbaugh; children Jon (Anna) Brumbaugh, Mark (Cheryl) Brumbaugh, Brenda (Richard) Brumbaugh-Madison, Lisa (David) Fritz and July (Joe) Madden and 27 grand and great grandchildren. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, by Father Shaji Thomas at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Ann's Circle. Condolences may be at www.regerfh.com.

