Lacy Anderson Lipscomb

LACY ANDERSON "ANDY" LIPSCOMB, 76 of Barboursville, passed away March 12, 2023. He was born July 26, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Rufus and Jo Ann Anderson Lipscomb. He was also preceded in death by his brother John Charles Lipscomb. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diana Chapman Lipscomb; two sons, Troy Lipscomb (Kimberly) of Alpharetta, Ga., and Christopher Lipscomb (Rosemary) of Homewood, Ala.; one sister Sara Rumbaugh (John) of Tucson, Ariz.; and two grandchildren, Ocean and Bradley Lipscomb. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd falls short of NIT bid, will not 'pay-to-play' in postseason
- Eastgate Shopping Plaza in Barboursville sells at public auction
- Cabell Huntington Hospital closing surgery, home health centers
- Amber Nichole Huffman
- Linda Lou Barbera Reynolds
- Huntington man sentenced to 12 years for federal drug, gun crimes
- Alchemy Theatre takes over former Huntington Prep school building
- George Carl Sr. Lambros
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Local singer/songwriter Ally Fletcher steps up for big show at The Loud
Collections
- Photos: "Disco Fever" Mother-Son Prom
- Photos: WSAZ Home and Garden Show, Friday
- Photos: CCCTC Blue Chrome Car Show
- Photos: Super Saturday
- Photos: Snuggle and Read event at Highlawn Elementary School
- Photos: Highlanders top St. Albans, 66-55 in Class AAAA, Region IV co-final
- Photos: Marshall softball team defeats Rider 7-0
- Photos: Marshall vs. Canisius, baseball
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: “Why We Love to Read” event