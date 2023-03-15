Lacy Anderson Lipscomb
LACY ANDERSON "ANDY" LIPSCOMB, 76 of Barboursville, passed away March 12, 2023. He was born July 26, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Rufus and Jo Ann Anderson Lipscomb. He was also preceded in death by his brother John Charles Lipscomb. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diana Chapman Lipscomb; two sons, Troy Lipscomb (Kimberly) of Alpharetta, Ga., and Christopher Lipscomb (Rosemary) of Homewood, Ala.; one sister Sara Rumbaugh (John) of Tucson, Ariz.; and two grandchildren, Ocean and Bradley Lipscomb. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

