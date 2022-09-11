LAFE PARSLEY JR., age 90, born in Ceredo-Kenova, West Virginia, and a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Lafe graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Education and a master's degree. He was a former coach and director of secondary education at Beavercreek High School in Beavercreek, Ohio. Lafe was a member of the American Legion for 36 years. He was a United States Navy veteran and served during the Korean Conflict.

