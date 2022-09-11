LAFE PARSLEY JR., age 90, born in Ceredo-Kenova, West Virginia, and a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Lafe graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Education and a master's degree. He was a former coach and director of secondary education at Beavercreek High School in Beavercreek, Ohio. Lafe was a member of the American Legion for 36 years. He was a United States Navy veteran and served during the Korean Conflict.
Lafe was preceded in death by his grandson, Ben Parsley.
Lafe is survived by his wife, Lavetta A. Parsley of Fairhope, Alabama; children, Lafe S. (Leslie) Parsley of Pensacola, Florida, Jennifer Parsley of Fairhope, Alabama; grandchildren, Evan Stephens of Auburn, Alabama, Lamar Parsley of Pensacola, Florida.
