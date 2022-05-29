Lana Perry Browning
SYSTEM

LANA PERRY BROWNING, 77, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. She was born December 17, 1944, at Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Garnett and Bessie Mills Perry. She retired from St. Mary's Medical Center after thirty years of service. She enjoyed her job and called everyone "Little Angel" because they were special and God loved them. In addition to her parents, Lana was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Diane Browning Johnson; a son, Harold Steven Browning; two sisters, Violet McClellan and Minnie Lou Perry; and one brother, Darrell Gayle Perry. Survivors include one daughter, Crystal Dawn Browning of Wayne, W.Va.; one son, John David Browning of Wayne, W.Va.; two sisters, Brenda Joyce Adkins (Gene) of Wayne, W.Va., and Janet Monko (Jim) of St. Augustine, Fla.; two brothers, Roger Dale Perry (Katie) and Harold Perry both of Wayne, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Steven Michael Clark (Amber) and Joshua Browning; and two great-grandchildren, Beau and Wes Clark. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

