LANA SUE EMERY CREMEANS, 66 of Huntington, wife of Carl Cremeans, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her residence after a long battle with MS. She was born September 29, 1956, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Katie Collins Emery. Survivors in addition to her husband include several aunts and cousins. She retired from St. Mary's Medical Center as a pharmacist. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, March 10, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, with Pastor Tim Yates officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and St. Mary's Home Health for their care of Lana during her illness. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

