LANCE LEE LOVE, 67, of Ona died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at home. He was a retired U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and a U.S Navy veteran. Lance was born March 24, 1956, the son of Alfreida Love of Huntington and the late Donald Love. Lance was the ultimate handyman and loved working on home improvement projects and his yard when he wasn't cheering for the Cincinnati Bengals. Lance also is survived by wife Tammy Love; a daughter, Adriane (Jon) Miller of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a son, Shane Love (fiancée Alli) of Huntington, a granddaughter, Sydney Miller of Pittsburgh; a sister, Sheila (Mickey) Johnson of Huntington; brother-in-law David (Ronda) Meehling of Wilmington, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Christine Blankenship of Charlotte, N.C.; and numerous nephews and nieces and extended family. Lance requested that he be cremated and there be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
