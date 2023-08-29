The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lance Lee Love

LANCE LEE LOVE, 67, of Ona died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at home. He was a retired U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and a U.S Navy veteran. Lance was born March 24, 1956, the son of Alfreida Love of Huntington and the late Donald Love. Lance was the ultimate handyman and loved working on home improvement projects and his yard when he wasn't cheering for the Cincinnati Bengals. Lance also is survived by wife Tammy Love; a daughter, Adriane (Jon) Miller of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a son, Shane Love (fiancée Alli) of Huntington, a granddaughter, Sydney Miller of Pittsburgh; a sister, Sheila (Mickey) Johnson of Huntington; brother-in-law David (Ronda) Meehling of Wilmington, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Christine Blankenship of Charlotte, N.C.; and numerous nephews and nieces and extended family. Lance requested that he be cremated and there be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you