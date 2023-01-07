LANEY HUDSON, 13 of Huntington, died December 30, 2022. She was born November 10, 2009, in Huntington, a daughter of Opal Renae Slone of Huntington and Matthew Robert Hudson of Chesapeake, Ohio. Laney was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Gary Smith. She was a student at Huntington Middle School, and she loved music and dancing. Laney had an infectious smile and loved all her friends. In addition to her parents, survivors include her siblings Mattalyn Hudson, Joey Hudson and Hunter Hudson, all of Huntington; maternal grandparents Steve Slone and his wife Donna Slone of Ceredo; her paternal grandmother Regina Hudson of South Point, Ohio; an aunt, Jessica Slone; two special uncles, Lee Harrell and Tyler Slone; special friend Logan Collins; and many other special family and friends. A celebration of life visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

