LANEY HUDSON, 13 of Huntington, died December 30, 2022. She was born November 10, 2009, in Huntington, a daughter of Opal Renae Slone of Huntington and Matthew Robert Hudson of Chesapeake, Ohio. Laney was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Gary Smith. She was a student at Huntington Middle School, and she loved music and dancing. Laney had an infectious smile and loved all her friends. In addition to her parents, survivors include her siblings Mattalyn Hudson, Joey Hudson and Hunter Hudson, all of Huntington; maternal grandparents Steve Slone and his wife Donna Slone of Ceredo; her paternal grandmother Regina Hudson of South Point, Ohio; an aunt, Jessica Slone; two special uncles, Lee Harrell and Tyler Slone; special friend Logan Collins; and many other special family and friends. A celebration of life visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Grill on Third brings upscale dining downtown
- Mother of teenager hit and killed by off-duty deputy confronts sheriff
- State Police identify deputy who fatally struck girl, 13, with vehicle
- 13-year-old struck, killed by off-duty Cabell County deputy
- Woman injured in incident at Longhorn Steakhouse in Barboursville
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, employees for negligence against HHS student
- Family, friends gather to remember teen killed Friday
- Marshall to announce new baseball coach this week
- Mark Edward Maddox
- Friday night obituary update
Collections
- Photos: New Year's Eve Bash at American Legion Post 177
- Photos: 2022 year in review by Sholten Singer
- Photos: Elementary art teachers learn clay studio techniques at HMA
- Photos: Cabell Midland girls basketball defeats Parkersburg, 75-64
- Photos: New Year's Noon at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center
- Photos: 2022 year in review by Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Girls high school basketball, Ironton vs. Wayne
- Photos: Men's basketball, Marshall vs. James Madison University
- Photos: The Watchman Charity Auction
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Friday