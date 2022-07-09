Baby girl LANEY LORAIN HODGES, of Huntington, infant daughter of Kevin Hodges and Hailey Brook Saunders, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at noon on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Riggs Cemetery, Whites Creek Road, Wayne County. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

