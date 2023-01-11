Lansing Gaylord Jr. Brisbin

LANSING GAYLORD BRISBIN JR., "LANY" 96, of Naples, Florida, and formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, January 01, 2023.
The son of Lansing G. and Martha Russell Brisbin, Lany was born on November 07, 1926, in Ashland, Kentucky. He spent his youth in Ashland until the family moved to Huntington, West Virginia to establish the Royal Crown Bottling Company. He attended Huntington High School eventually graduating from New Mexico Military Institute in 1944. After completing a semester at Dartmouth College, Lany joined the United States Marine Corps completing basic training at Paris Island. He enrolled in the Corps' intensive Japanese language school and was trained to interpret the language and negotiate with the adversary under battlefield conditions. After WWII, he resumed his studies at Dartmouth, graduating in 1948, with a degree in History and International Relations. The world was calling but love intervened. While in college, Lany met the love of his life, Joan Metzger of Buffalo, N.Y., who was attending Middlebury College. Joan and Lany were married on September 10, 1949, and settled in Huntington, W.Va., where Lany worked alongside his father in the family soft-drink business until its sale in 1986.
While successful in business, it did not define him. He was the quintessential "Rennaissance Man" with many interests and pursuits. He was a natural athlete and excelled at multiple sports including skiing, football, baseball, badminton, golf, polo, and many others but his lifelong passion was tennis. He competed in many tournaments throughout his life becoming the WV State singles champion in 1964. He achieved a certain degree of success throughout the country in the following years. He represented WV in the Senior Olympics and participated in many other USTA-sanctioned tournaments in both singles and doubles winning his last singles title at age 90. Whenever possible, tennis was part of Joan and Lany's daily routine. He didn't just play. He was the coach of Marshall University's men's team and a mentor and teacher to many players, young and old, and a driving force behind the growth of tennis in the local community.
Lany loved the outdoors and could often be found exploring, hiking, and white-water canoeing, not only in the local tri-state area but anywhere nature called. While at Dartmouth College, he received training in Archaeology that instilled in him an inquisitiveness in the discipline culminating in his discovery of the ceremonial stone structure Serpent Mound in Catlettsburg, Ky., constructed by the indigenous people of the area. He was president of the Cabell-Wayne Archeological Society, VP and Board Member of the WV Archeological Society, and founder and member of the KY Archeological Association. As part of his love of the outdoors, and like his parents, Lany was a master gardener and enjoyed sharing his garden's bounty with friends and neighbors.
Music was a thread woven through the years since childhood. With a beautiful tenor/baritone voice, Lany regaled everyone with songs across numerous genres and he knew all the verses. He taught himself to play several instruments including the guitar, concertina, and banjo, but his favorite was the harmonica which he always carried with him and could strike up a tune anytime, anywhere. But he didn't always need an instrument as he loved to whistle and could even yodel!
If that were not enough, Lany dabbled in sketching, and watercolor painting, and even tried his hand at writing poetry. Working for the poet Robert Frost, while in college, may have influenced him! He also collected stamps and coins. He would often surround himself with intellectuals to discuss his many interests or help him work on his foreign language skills including Spanish, French, and German in addition to Japanese. He was a fervent reader of newspapers and books, both educational and recreational. He also served as a director at the Kentucky Farmers Bank, President of Northup Properties, Inc., and was a member of numerous organizations including the Gypsy Club, Guyan Country Club, the Elks Club, and the American Legion. Whatever his interests were, whether personal or professional, he pursued them with excellence, honesty, and integrity. Lany was rich in family and friends who loved to hear his many stories about his adventures.
Lany was predeceased by his son, Lansing Gaylord Brisbin III. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Joan Metzger, sister Phebe Brisbin Gillespie, of Naples, Fla., and daughters Alana B. Parker (Joseph) of Snow Hill, Md., and Rebekah B. Casey (Michael) of Naples, Fla. Son, Richard J. Brisbin (Victoria) of Coral Springs, Fla. Grandchildren: CDR Joseph E. Parker III, USN, Ret. (Jacque), Jacob J. Parker (Linsey), Katherine Brisbin Correa (Walter), Janelle M. Torres, and Jennifer M. Torres. Seven great-grandchildren, Lena Parker, John Lansing Parker, Sydney Parker, Eli Parker, Logan Correa-Brisbin, Adio Salce-Torres, Charlotte Funk, and many nieces and nephews.
He was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. A private family service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Huntington, W.Va. (www.wvtrinitychurch.org/give.html) or St. John's Episcopal Church, Naples, Fla. (stjohnsnaples.com/celebration-3/donate/).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
TERRY ALAN PAUGH, 61, of Salt Rock, passed away January 6, 2023 at Cabell Huntington Hospita…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.