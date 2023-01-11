Lansing Gaylord Jr. Brisbin
LANSING GAYLORD BRISBIN JR., "LANY" 96, of Naples, Florida, and formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, January 01, 2023.

The son of Lansing G. and Martha Russell Brisbin, Lany was born on November 07, 1926, in Ashland, Kentucky. He spent his youth in Ashland until the family moved to Huntington, West Virginia to establish the Royal Crown Bottling Company. He attended Huntington High School eventually graduating from New Mexico Military Institute in 1944. After completing a semester at Dartmouth College, Lany joined the United States Marine Corps completing basic training at Paris Island. He enrolled in the Corps' intensive Japanese language school and was trained to interpret the language and negotiate with the adversary under battlefield conditions. After WWII, he resumed his studies at Dartmouth, graduating in 1948, with a degree in History and International Relations. The world was calling but love intervened. While in college, Lany met the love of his life, Joan Metzger of Buffalo, N.Y., who was attending Middlebury College. Joan and Lany were married on September 10, 1949, and settled in Huntington, W.Va., where Lany worked alongside his father in the family soft-drink business until its sale in 1986.

