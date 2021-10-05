LARA JANE JUDD of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sept. 28, 2021. She was born Aug. 11, 1971, to Kirk Mitchell and Marsha Lynn Payne Judd. She was preceded in death by one son, Tavian Matthew Adkins, and her long-time companion, Ray Chinn. She is survived by her parents; one sister, Ashley Lynn Frost (husband Jak Frost and children Addison and Reese Frost) of McLeansville, N.C.; one son, Dionte Kirkland Walker Coleman of Huntington; four grandchildren, Bryson and Emma Hatfield and Maddon and Ayleigh Coleman, all of Milton, W.Va.; and special friends, Jon, Tori and Ashley Chinn of Wayne, W.Va. Janie graduated from Vinson High School in 1989 and attended classes at Concord College and Marshall University. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

