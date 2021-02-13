LARRY ALLEN LAFON, 72, of Huntington, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 11, 2021. Larry was born on May 23, 1948, in Westerly, Rhode Island, but grew up between there and Huntington, often returning to the ocean to visit with family, go boating and quahogging. He graduated from Huntington East High School in 1966 and from Marshall University with a Bachelor’s degree in teaching in 1989. He went on to become a beloved teacher, mentor and wrestling coach to many students at Beverly Hills, Enslow, Cammack and Barboursville Middle schools. Having been an avid wrestler himself, Coach LaFon loved his athletes and had a passion for the sport, using it to mold and discipline young minds. His desire for living life to its fullest and his infectious laugh were contagious, but his enormous heart and his willingness to help anyone who needed it was what drew most people to him. Known as the Leprechaun Lawn man to many, he spent countless hours landscaping to fund his many passions such as scuba diving, traveling, sky diving, camping and riding his Harley. His greatest affection was spent with family, friends and his dog. Larry was a member of the First Baptist Church of Guyandotte, W.Va., where he loved to sing. He was also a member of the local Moose, American Legion and VFW. Larry will be remembered and greatly missed by his wife, Mary Emily Drown LaFon, and dog, Harley; his daughter, Christa Blair (Herbie); his son, Larry LaFon II (Lisa); and daughter, Aimee Black; stepdaughter, Natalie McComas; and stepson, Brian McComas. He will also be mourned by his adored grandchildren, Damion and Dakota Kliber, Savanna and Troy LaFon, Max and Henry McComas, Alexandra, Ezri and Daisy Black, and Aaden McComas; and great-grandchildren, Conner, Arya, Emery, Lilly and Xavier. Services will be held at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, on Sunday, February 14, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a brief ceremony immediately following at 2 p.m. A private family burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. This coming summer a celebration of life will be held, with everyone wearing Hawaiian attire per Larry’s request. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
