LARRY ALLEN McCOMAS, 66, of Huntington, W.Va., reached his heavenly home on February 17, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was the son of the late Leo and Anna McComas. He was the husband of 46 years to Marilyn McComas. He was the father to Chris (Amber) McComas, Sarah (Chad) Simmons and Amanda (Nate) Rodgers. He was a proud pawpaw to Grant, Garrett and Wade. He worked as a machinist at CSX Locomotive, where he retired after 38 years. He was a devout Christian and a Deacon of Faith Freewill Baptist Church, where he also served as the Choir Director. Along with his family, he is survived by two sisters, Donna (Mike) Ingram of Loxahatchee, Fla., and Lora (Todd) Darst of Huntington. Larry enjoyed spending time with his church family and grandsons. He spent hours sitting in front of a CB or Ham Radio. He loved the outdoors and flying model airplanes and playing with model trains. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted by Minister Phil Williamson and Minister Phil Tomblin on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Spring Hill Cemetery. A procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The service will be livestreamed from Larry’s obituary page on the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huntington City Mission. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New wedding venue open in Wayne County
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Chesapeake police chief dismissed
- Solutions, resources needed as homelessness becomes increasing threat
- LARRY ALLEN LAFON
- State of emergency declared after ice storm leaves trail of devastation, outages
- National Guard conducts wellness check missions in Wayne County
- NAIME TOUFIC SAAD JOSEPH
- Warming centers open in Tri-State
- Improved weather aids crews, but much more work on outages remains
Images
Collections
- Photos: Area hit with second winter storm
- Photos: Winter Weather in Huntington, February 15
- Photos: Readers, reporters share images of Tri-State weather
- Photos: Overnight snow piles on already ice-damaged area
- Photos: Snowy scenes from around the Tri-State
- Photos: Marshall University soccer team takes on OVU
- Photos: Valentine My Yard program
- Photos: Girls High School Basketball, Chesapeake vs. South Point
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team goes up against Charlotte
- Photos: Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee, Saturday