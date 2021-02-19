LARRY ALLEN McCOMAS, 66, of Huntington, husband of Marilyn McComas, died Feb. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Spring Hill Cemetery. A procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The funeral will be livestreamed. Larry was a machinist for CSX Railroad. Visitation will be two hours before service Feb. 21 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.