LARRY ALLEN OXLEY, 77, of Scott Depot, passed away on April 16, 2022. He was born on February 1, 1945, to the late Roy and Etta Oxley in South Charleston. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Louise McCallister; brother, Shelby Oxley; and stepdaughter, Mary “Darlene” Schupska. He was a 1962 graduate of Hurricane High School and entered the Navy shortly after high school. He went on to retire from Special Metals Corporation. He loved spending time with family and especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed motorcycles, boating, gun collecting, camping and watching sports, especially his beloved WVU Mountaineers. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Groff Oxley of Scott Depot; son, Eric Oxley (Jessica) of Hebron, Ky.; sisters, Peggy Bush (Dwane) of Hurricane and Joyce Grass of Hermon, Maine; grandchildren, Hayden, Ethan and Lincoln Oxley, Rikki Ashley (Travis) and Christopher Schupska; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Jackson and Luke; and many other extended family and friends. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor James Dennis officiating. Burial will follow services in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Friends may visit with the family Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526, is honored to handle the Oxley family.
