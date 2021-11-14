LARRY BROWNING, 76, of Hamlin, W.Va., died November 11, 2021. He was born in West Hamlin, W.Va., on June 22, 1945. He was preceded in death by parents, Brad and Mildred Browning, and sisters, Charlotte Lucas and Linda Hager (Calvin). He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Lois McCallister Browning; daughters, Brandi Ashley (Chad) and Jodi Ice (Mark); much loved grandchildren, Jake Ashley and Cassandra Henline; and a great-grandson, Garrett Henline. He is also survived by brothers: Gary Browning (Cathy), Paris Browning, and Guy Browning (Sandy); and sisters: Sharon Lucas (Bill), Virginia Duty (EJ), Sandy Porter (Michael), Judy Sponaugle (Terry), Patricia Enochs (Michael), and Lisa Beckett (Faron). He retired as a First Sergeant from the West Virginia State Police after a twenty-seven year career. Following his time with the West Virginia Public Service Commission. A visitation will be held November 15, 2021, at Handley Funeral Home in Hamlin, W.Va., from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, November 16, at 11 a.m.

