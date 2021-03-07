LARRY D. HAMLIN, 81, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born March 13, 1939, in Huntington, the son of the late Morris and Aldine Hamlin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Hamlin. He was a retired Barber, as well as a Past Master and member of Minerva Lodge No. 13 of Barboursville. He was also a lifelong member of Apostolic Life Cathedral. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Kaye Ross Hamlin. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dwain and Terri Hamlin; granddaughter, Jamilyn Dean and her husband Jimmy; grandson, Nate Hamlin; and great-grandson, Jameson Dwain Dean. He is also survived by his sister, LaVona Sauters, her husband, Leroy, and family; as well as members of the Hamlin and Ross families and many special friends. Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Abby of Devotion Mausoleum at Ridgelawn Memorial Park with Pastor E.S. Harper officiating. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.