LARRY DAVID WALKER, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023. He was born June 26, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Charles Vasco Walker and Victoria Mabel Pinkerman Walker. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Ira Walker and Charles Vasco Walker and by one grandson, Jordan Bias. He was a retired bus driver with Cabell County Board of Education. He is survived by one son, Larry David Walker Jr. (Dale); one daughter, Bonnie Neville (Joseph); one sister, Velma Osburn; special friend Sally Ratliff; seven grandchildren, Shanna Myers (John), Rebecca Kilgore, Erika Arivett (Bryan), Corey Walker (Natasha), Sarah Walker (Johnathan Hill) and Carolina Walker and eight great-grandchildren, Jordan Bias, Emma Kilgore, Samantha Myers, River Arivett, Bristol Hill, Justin, Ryan and Jordan Meyers. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Heron Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

