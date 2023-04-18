LARRY DON PYLES JR., 54 of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died April 13 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 18 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. W.Va. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 17 at the funeral home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington's residents reminded of streetcar history during construction
- BUSINESS BEAT: Dick's Sporting Goods expanding; Sammons Adams Orthodontics opens; Chick-fil-A to re-open
- Family-owned Mo Betta BBQ opens second location at The Market
- WV 2 to be closed Saturday, Sunday for railroad repairs
- Comic puppet master Jeff Dunham brings wacky ventriloquist act to Huntington
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Deputy who fatally struck teenager resigns
- Nucor Steel West Virginia hopeful for summer groundbreaking
- Alchemy Theatre officially opens new art center in Huntington
- Sun Belt notebook: Herd not alone in QB quandry
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland softball beats Spring Valley, 7-3
- Photos: Marshall football spring practice, April 15, 2023
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, baseball
- Photos: Nucor Steel Gallatin
- Photos: High school softball, Huntington vs. Boyd County
- Photos: Pocket park dedicated to Dr. Omayma Touma
- Photos: Pride pop-up dance
- Photos: Ribbon cutting ceremony for Alchemy Theatre's Geneva Kent Center for the Arts
- Photos: Concrete canoe competition
- Photos: Spring Valley softball tops Huntington, 12-0