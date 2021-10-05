LARRY DWAYNE THOMPSON, 49, of Genoa, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. Born November 15, 1971, in Huntington, W.Va., Dwayne was employed at Paris Signs and a member of Harmony Freewill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, “Arbuckle” and “Ducky” Thompson, and maternal grandparents, Fieldon and Pricie Robinson. He leaves behind his loving wife, Claudia Thompson; two precious daughters, Mykayla and Megan Thompson; his dear parents, Larry and Janice Thompson, all of Genoa; special cousin, Amy (Johnny) Mullens of Naples, Fla.; aunts, June Foshee, also of Naples, and Janie (Richard) May of Kenova, W.Va.; uncles, Ray Robinson of Lavalette, W.Va., Jack Thompson of Genoa, and Randy Thompson of Wayne, W.Va.; as well as a host of cousins, family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Dillon officiating. Burial in the Robinson Family Cemetery. Visitation at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you