Larry E. Jordan
LARRY E. JORDAN saved servant soldier of Jesus Christ the King of Kings, husband, father, grandfather, brother, 82, passed away peacefully at Orange Park Medical Center on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Larry was born March 26, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va.

Larry earned four letters while attending his senior year at Milton High School, football, basketball, baseball and track. He began his teaching career at Symmes Valley High School, Ohio, in 1962. He coached high school football during his time at Symmes Valley High School. He moved to Milton High School in 1963, and coached football, baseball, track and wrestling. His wresting teams ranked near the top in the state every year.

