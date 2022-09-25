LARRY E. JORDAN saved servant soldier of Jesus Christ the King of Kings, husband, father, grandfather, brother, 82, passed away peacefully at Orange Park Medical Center on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Larry was born March 26, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va.
Larry earned four letters while attending his senior year at Milton High School, football, basketball, baseball and track. He began his teaching career at Symmes Valley High School, Ohio, in 1962. He coached high school football during his time at Symmes Valley High School. He moved to Milton High School in 1963, and coached football, baseball, track and wrestling. His wresting teams ranked near the top in the state every year.
Larry was a teacher and administrator in the Cabell County School System for 35 years retiring as Principal at Enslow Junior High School. He was a basketball referee for 42 years traveling all over West Virginia with his brother Raymond. He loved to golf every chance he got with both of his brothers on golf courses all throughout the East Coast.
Later in life he loved to cook, spend time with his wife and watch golf and football with his son and grandson. He also enjoyed talking daily with his lifelong friend, Bill Hess.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Raymond Jordan and Pauline Gore Jordan of Milton, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys Jordan; son Tim (Kitty) Jordan; grandson Jeff Jordan; brothers Raymond (Linda) Jordan, and Darrell (Cathy) Jordan; brother-in-law Homer Cardwell and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice or help someone in need. Hebrews 11:1
Services provided by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, Fla.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
DAVID LEE FARLEY, 76, of Barboursville, W.Va., joined his Heavenly Father and loving relativ…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.