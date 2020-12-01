LARRY E. MCCALLISTER, 77, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 5, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Orlando and Myrtle James McCallister. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy McCallister; three brothers, Billy L. McCallister, Charles McCallister and Robert McCallister; and one sister, Doris Jane McCallister. He is survived by three nieces, Sherri, Pam and Sheila McCallister. He was a retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff and a U.S. Navy veteran. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

