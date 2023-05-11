LARRY E. SULLIVAN, 75 of Ona, brother of Roger and Donald Sullivan and Sandra Hay, died May 8 in Teays Valley Center. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 12 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. There will be no public visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting with arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.

