LARRY ERNEST BOWEN of Conyers, Georgia, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty; daughter and son-in-law Becky and Chris Golden; son and daughter-in-law Larry and Robyn Bowen; granddaughters Ashlee, Aubree, and Brooke; great-granddaughters Andee, and Averee; sister Shirley Dundas. He was preceded in death by his son Barry Bowen. Larry was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on September 29, 1938, the son of Ernest "Ernie" and Christine Bowen. He graduated from Huntington High School (class of 56) and attended Marshall University while working for Chesapeake & Ohio RR. His corporate sales career of over 40 years with the Gillette Company, Boston, Mass., which enabled him to mentor others. He is remembered for his integrity, honesty, constant kindness, and compassion along with friendship to all. Larry leaves behind a large extended family, many friends, and numerous professional colleagues. His knowledge of sports, books, history, and humor provided him with an exceptional sense of conversation. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of Knowing him. A private service is planned. This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Larry's family. Arrangements by Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, Conyers, Ga.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you