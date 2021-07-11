LARRY EUGENE “JOCK” JONES SR., 79, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow. He was born September 4, 1942, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles Jones and Faye Porter Coyle. He was a boilermaker welder with Boilermakers Local 667. He was also a life member Volunteer Fireman in New Martinsville, W.Va., and he was a member of the Masonic Lodge 39 AF&AM of New Martinsville, W.Va. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Glen Booth and Danny Coyle. Survivors include his wife, Opal Christine Adkins Jones; daughter, Tina Jones; son, Larry Jones Jr.; grandchildren, Robert and Justin Lewis and Ashley Weaver and Courtney McFarland; several great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews including CJ and Summer Coyle. Friends may call from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. A procession will leave from the funeral home at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

