LARRY FRANKLIN FRYE, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born April 21, 1947, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Tracy and Stella Mae Ross Frye. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Marie Frye; two daughters, Stella Bragg and Teresa Frye; one sister, Gloria Ross; and by one brother, Tracy Frye. He is survived by one son, Larry Thomas Frye; one sister, Mary Ross; two grandsons, Jason Thomas Frye-Chaffin and Xavier Logan Frye-Chaffin; special friend, Angel Nash; and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Dock's Creek Cemetery with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you