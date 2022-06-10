LARRY FRANKLIN FRYE, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born April 21, 1947, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Tracy and Stella Mae Ross Frye. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Marie Frye; two daughters, Stella Bragg and Teresa Frye; one sister, Gloria Ross; and by one brother, Tracy Frye. He is survived by one son, Larry Thomas Frye; one sister, Mary Ross; two grandsons, Jason Thomas Frye-Chaffin and Xavier Logan Frye-Chaffin; special friend, Angel Nash; and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Dock's Creek Cemetery with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blankenship. Ray Allen
- Police: Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River
- BUSINESS BEAT: New FoodFair Supermarket opens in Milton
- Two graduate from Cabell drug court; departing probation officer honored
- Scotts awards Vinson softball $50,000 grant
- Gary Lee Bunn
- New turf installation underway at the Joan
- Pop culture fans trek to Huntington for Comic Con weekend
- Most of ACF demolition to be finished this month
- Huntington Tri-State Airport needs more support from local businesses to land new route to Chicago, DC
Collections
- Photos: Drag Me to Brunch: Picnic Edition
- Photos: Huntington Comic & Toy Convention
- Photos: Kitten Yoga Class at Studio 8
- Photos: Cabell County Adult Drug Court conducts 3-on-3 basketball tournament
- Photos: Graffiti in the Park
- Photos; North-South Football Classic Media Day
- Photos: One Day Camp at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic
- Photos: Cabell County Adult Drug Court graduates two
- Photos: Teddy Bear Clinic at The Market