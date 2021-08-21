LARRY GENE BLEVINS, 70, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021. He was born April 21, 1951, a son of the late Alfreeda and Buster Gene Blevins Sr. Also preceding him in death was an infant brother, George Alfred Blevins. Larry was a member of Wolf Pen Church of Christ. He leaves behind one sister, Sandra (Carl) Mills of Wayne; two brothers, Buster (Patti) Blevins Jr. of South Point, Ohio, and Kenneth (Donna) Blevins of Wayne; nine nieces and nephews, Kimberly Mills, Erica Damron, Kent Blevins, Amanda Smith, Andrea McCallister, Jordan Blevins, Megan Evans, Hannah Pack and Blake Schroder; 14 great-nieces and -nephews; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Friends may call after noon on Sunday at the funeral home.

