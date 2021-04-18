A memorial service for LARRY GENE McDOWELL will be 1 p.m. April 24 at Locust Grove Baptist Church, 2888 W.Va. 75, Huntington. The family requests that masks and social distancing be observed. They will be at the church fellowship hall following the service to greet friends.

