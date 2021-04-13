LARRY GENE McDOWELL, age 83, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., entered Heaven on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was born November 28, 1937, in Huntington, to the late Jay and Anna Merle McDowell, and was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Gibson, and a brother, Donald McDowell. Larry graduated from Huntington High School in 1955 and from Marshall University in 1960. He was a member of the Marshall Men's Golf team and enjoyed playing golf all his life. Larry was a schoolteacher, an insurance agent, a Teamster, and retired from Kentucky Power in 1999. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Indian Land, S.C., and a former member of Locust Grove Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., and First Baptist Ceredo, Ceredo, W.Va. He loved talking to people about the Lord and actively served in every church of which he was a member. Larry used his license plate number John 3:3 as a conversation starter to ask people if they knew the Lord. Larry is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Barbara Brewster McDowell; and three children, Sherri (Gary Jr.) Hoback of Chesapeake, Ohio, Jay McDowell of Land O' Lakes, Fla., and Jason McDowell of Fort Mill, S.C. He is also survived by a sister, Juanita Heiner of Barboursville, W.Va., and a brother, Jerry McDowell of South Point, Ohio, and sisters-in-law Dorothy McDowell of Huntington, W.Va., Joy (Phillip) Groves of Beckley, W.Va., and Sherra McFarland of Fort Mill, S.C. Larry is also survived by four grandchildren, Roger (Brianna) Hoback III, Allie McDowell, Andrew McDowell and Samuel McDowell; and three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Blakely and Beckett Hoback. Larry had several nephews and nieces and many friends in West Virginia, as well as South Carolina. The family would like to thank the staff at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation for their excellent care of Larry the past three months. Because of COVID restrictions, there will be no services at this time. The family is planning a memorial service later in his beloved home state of West Virginia. An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Larry McDowell.
