LARRY HENRY RAMEY, of Zephyrhills, Fla., father of Rochelle Ramey and Keith Ramey, both of San Antonio, Fla., Trisa Ramey of Dade City, Fla., died April 5. He was a retired owner and operator of a deli and meat market in Valrico, Fla. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 15 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, with a reception following at Creekside Golf and Country Club. Visitation will be two hours before service. There will also be a memorial service at noon April 30 at New River Church, Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington Middle School teacher accused of body shaming
- Father-daughter duo finds hidden egg in Herald-Dispatch contest
- Marshall football offers two Knights scholarships
- Brownfields being repurposed for new use
- NATHANIEL COREY HAIKAL "NATE" "TATE"
- Kinsey to return to Herd; Slay hired as assistant
- HHS staff to serve suspensions
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigate deadly West Huntington crash
- Marshall celebrates return of annual alumni banquet
- PAUL JAMES CLAGG JR. “JUNIOR”
Collections
- Photos: 83rd annual Alumni Awards Banquet
- Photos: Salvation Army conducts senior prom
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: High school softball, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
- Photos: Ritter Park dog park reopens
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 9th
- Photos: Egg Hunt at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Hite-Saunders students tour HMA
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center hosts Eggciting Egg Hunt