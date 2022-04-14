LARRY HENRY RAMEY, of Zephyrhills, Fla., father of Rochelle Ramey and Keith Ramey, both of San Antonio, Fla., Trisa Ramey of Dade City, Fla., died April 5. He was a retired owner and operator of a deli and meat market in Valrico, Fla. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 15 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, with a reception following at Creekside Golf and Country Club. Visitation will be two hours before service. There will also be a memorial service at noon April 30 at New River Church, Wesley Chapel, Fla.

