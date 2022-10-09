LARRY J. KING, 84, of Milton, W.Va., went to heaven on October 3, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born February 4, 1938, in Graham Station, W.Va., a son of the late Ralph and Minnie King. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Roy Cooke, and two sisters, Maida Rardin and Kathleen Smith. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Wanda King; one son, Jeff King; one daughter, Kristi Pierson (Brett); two grandchildren, Jessi Jurevicius (Ben) and Jossi Tierney (Casey); five great grandchildren: Colten Tierney, Isabella Tierney, Haddie Tierney, Mea Tierney and Vivian Jurevicius; and special family members and friends; Dave Cooke, Marine Sgt. William Martin, and Barbara Sayre. He served in the National Guard, was a 1956 graduate of Wahama High School, and retired from a life-long career at Appalachian Power Company in 1993. He will be remembered for his ornery jokes and love for Herd football, trout fishing with his buddies, farming, and his dog, Lacie. No services will be held on his behalf, but condolences may be sent to the family at their home, Wallace Funeral Home of Milton, or expressed online at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
