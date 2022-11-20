LARRY JAMES BLAKE was a loving husband, devoted son, proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was also a beloved brother, uncle, and friend to many. He passed away on November 8, 2022. He and his wife Melinda moved to Mount Pleasant, S.C., 30 years ago but now reside on Daniel Island, S.C. Larry was born on August 24, 1943, in Culloden, West Virginia, to James Warren Blake and Frances Handley Blake Adams. He was the second born of their five children. Larry lived in Culloden, W.Va., until he graduated from Milton High School in 1961. Larry then attended Marshall University during which time he became a father to his three children who were the pride and joy of his life: Stephanie, Shellie, and Larry. He later graduated from Marshall University with a degree in business. Larry enjoyed a rewarding career in sales, real estate, and, towards the latter part of his career, owned a successful mortgage loan origination company. He was always active and loved playing tennis, golf, and basketball late into his life. He and his wife loved to travel and spent cherished time together at their mountain home in North Carolina. Larry was a masterful jokester, a gifted storyteller, and an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. Most of all, Larry was dedicated to his family and would travel near and far to attend special events for his children, grandchildren, and extended family. Larry is survived by his beautiful wife of nearly 40 years, Melinda Stone Blake; his mother, Frances Handley Blake Adams; his children, Stephanie Blake Stanley (Chris), Shellie Blake Behling (Jimmy) and Larry James Blake II (Allison); his grandchildren: Meghan Stanley Wollman (Billy), Joshua Stanley (Carrie Grace), Hunter, Tanner and Jordan Behling, Lawson, Callie, Walker, and Macey Blake; his great-grandson, Brady Stanley; and his siblings: Nancy Blake Wahlke, Dale Blake (Sharon), Gail Blake Benford (Benny), and Jeff Blake (Donna); as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. Larry will be missed tremendously but his legacy will continue to live through the life and love of his family. A celebration of life service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 26th at Salty Oak Farm in McClellanville, S.C. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Larry_Blake.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington attorney’s law license annulled over overbilling claims
- After 98 years, St. Mary’s closes labor and delivery unit
- Huntington neighborhood association president says microgrant funds bought items never delivered
- Huntington City Council to pursue ethics investigation against ex-councilman
- State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint
- Ashland fires boys basketball coach Mays
- Heritage Farm to offer annual Christmas Village celebration
- Ex-Huntington police officer indicted on charges of sexual crimes against minors
- Alexandra Rian Surratt
- Respect bigger than rivalry: App State gesture paid tribute to MU tragedy
Collections
- Photos: Academy Sports and Outdoors opens in Barboursville
- Photos: 52nd Marshall Memorial Fountain Ceremony
- Photos: Huntington defeats Jefferson, 51-7 in class AAA quarterfinals
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for App State game
- Photos: Read Across the River Cities
- Photos: Marshall students protest Title IX issues on campus
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights Ceremony
- Photos: Santa Claus arrives at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: Blenko Glass Worker Apprenticeship signing ceremony
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball defeats Miami (Ohio), 95-69