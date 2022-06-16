LARRY JOE BUMGARDNER, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Mason, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at The Woodlands Assistant Living, Huntington, following an extended illness.
He was born June 25, 1938, in Mason, W.Va., a son of the late George and Lilian McNickle Bumgardner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Earlene, brothers Donald Bumgardner, Jackie Bumgardner, Dean Bumgardner and sister Linda Morris.
Larry retired from the AEP Gavin Power Plant as a Performance Supervisor with 25 years of service. He was a member of Mason United Methodist Church where he held various positions within the church. He was also a member of the Clifton Lodge #23 AF&AM, Mason, W.Va., and Past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #75, Mason, W.Va. Larry loved his grandchildren and studying God's word and history.
Survivors include his children Jeffrey Bumgardner and his wife Dodie of Lakeside, Calif., Rodney Bumgardner and his wife Kimberlee of Storm Lake, Iowa, Thomas Bumgardner and his wife Melody of Ripley, W.Va., Emily Franks and her husband Adam of Huntington, W.Va.; brother David Bumgardner and his wife Shirley of Middleport, Ohio; sisters-in-law Sue Sears and Margaret Dodson, both of Circleville, Ohio; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Mason United Methodist Church with Pastor Sarah Lowden officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Beech Grove Cemetery, Pomeroy, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Mason United Methodist Church or Hospice of Huntington.
