Larry Keith Watts

LARRY KEITH WATTS, 44 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Pastor Randall Robertson and Pastor Richard Childers. He was born October 31, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Larry and Judith Ann Bradshaw Watts. Keith was a 1996 graduate of Wayne High School and was a former Crane Operator. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George Bradshaw, Roscoe and Louise Tomblin Watts and a cousin, Jason Clay. Additional survivors include a daughter, Kaylee Watts and a son, Tucker Watts, both of Lavalette, W.Va. his grandmother, Zelma Hale Bradshaw; special friends Travis, Mickey and Okey; his beloved Great Dane, "Bruce" and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

