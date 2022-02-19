LARRY LEE HAWTHORNE, 93, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2021. He was a proud member of the United States Navy, devoted husband to his late wife Mary Rose, and a dedicated father to his three children Cynthia, David and Timothy. Always up for a conversation and happy to lend a helping hand, Larry was a kindhearted neighbor and friend. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family will remember his sense of humor and energetic spirit. Larry was incredibly loved and will be deeply missed. A private burial, arranged by Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, will be held at Ridgelawn Memorial Park on February 20, 2022. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
