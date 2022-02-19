LARRY LEE HAWTHORNE, 93, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2021. He was a proud member of the United States Navy, devoted husband to his late wife Mary Rose, and a dedicated father to his three children Cynthia, David and Timothy. Always up for a conversation and happy to lend a helping hand, Larry was a kindhearted neighbor and friend. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family will remember his sense of humor and energetic spirit. Larry was incredibly loved and will be deeply missed. A private burial, arranged by Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, will be held at Ridgelawn Memorial Park on February 20, 2022. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you