LARRY “JOE” LINVILLE, 85, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by the people he loved. He was born April 22, 1935, to Marion Delifee and Lora Lee Stowers Linville in Lincoln County. He was a 1953 graduate of Hamlin High School, and he was proud to have never missed a day of school throughout his time in the Lincoln County school system. He was a 1957 graduate of the West Virginia Institute of Technology with a major in education and a minor in building construction. Following graduation, Joe was a lifelong educator in Lincoln County where he taught then later served in an administrative role. Joe’s true love was sports where he coached every sport available in Lincoln County at one time or another, touching the lives of many student-athletes. Joe proudly served his country in the Army Reserves from 1957 to 1963. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Delifee Linville and Lora Lee Stowers of Lincoln County; two brothers, Jack and Aeral Linville; one sister, Ailene; and nephew, Bob Linville. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Amy Belle Linville; two daughters, Sara Randolph (Keith) and Cindy Crook (Keith); three granddaughters, Morgan Linville (Brian), Jordan Browning and Emily Crook; two great-grandsons, the “M&M” boys, Miles and Max Linville; and two nieces, Keithanne Linville Casey and Marge Linville. Joe is also survived by a “special daughter,” Lisa Beckett; three “special grandsons,” Aaron Beckett, Brian Beckett and Chase Beckett; two “special sons,” Paris Browning and Bill Linville; and close friends, John Vance and Ray Miller. Dad was a fixture in the community of Hamlin, W.Va., having been a member of the Hamlin Church of Christ, a founding board member of the Lincoln County Primary Care Center as well as the Lincoln County Public Library, and was a regular attendee at the Hamlin Town Council meetings. He loved fishing on the Williams River, tinkering in his garage, spending time with friends at the LPCC Well Center and spending time with his family. Dad would love all the attention he’s getting. Dad was honorable, fair and kind. He impacted so many lives. Dad loved life, and he loved all of us with great passion. We love you, Dad. We miss you. You will forever be our hero. Our family wants to express our heartfelt gratitude to Alicia Fisher, RN, for her wonderful care, to Sheila Hall who delivered meals and checked on Dad and Mom, to Tri-State Life Care and Hospice of Huntington, especially Dr. Cythnia Winger and Lisa McClung for all the help in making Dad’s wish of dying at home possible, and to Dr. Robert Walker for all the years of care, friendship and support he provided to Dad. Also a sincere thanks to his caregivers, Donna Cooper, Jane Frye, Julie Adkins and Opal Cadd. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A heartfelt thank you to Shane Koontz and Koontz Funeral Home for their help and support during this time.
