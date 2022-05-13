Larry M. Thompson

Larry Thompson

LARRY M. THOMPSON, 77, of Huntington, loving husband of Samantha Thompson, passed away May 10, 2022. He was retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 521. He is survived by his wife, children Carol Lynn Thompson, Larry "Sonny" Thompson (Stephanie), Sara Thompson and Sara Moats, his daughter in his heart, and several grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. A full obituary is available at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

