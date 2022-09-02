Larry Michael Carey
LARRY MICHAEL CAREY, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born February 27, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Kenneth and Ethel Newman Carey. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Carey (Ruth), Keith Carey (Corrine), Bob Carey (Paula). He was a member and Deacon of Community Holiness Church, Lesage. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Black Bellomy Carey; sons Brett Carey (Lisa) and Sean Carey (Christy); stepsons Steve Bellomy (Sabrina), Brian Bellomy (Leigh Ann) and Barry Bellomy (Angie); one sister, Kay Malcolm (Richard); 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Hewlett Trogdon officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbotton Memorial Park, Lesage. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

