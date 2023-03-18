LARRY MORGAN FERGUSON, 87 of Ceredo, West Virginia, passed peacefully at his home on March 16, 2023.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Graveside service will follow at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Ceredo with Pastor Rodney Dishman officiating.
Larry was born in Kenova to John S. and Nora Langley Ferguson on March 12, 1936. He was a graduate of Buffalo High School Class of 1954. He was married to his wife, Virginia Louise Carver Ferguson for nearly 60 years. Larry was a retired welder from AK Steel. He was an avid Marshall Thundering Herd sports fan, hunter, and fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and a nephew, Greg Ferguson.
Larry is survived by his devoted daughter and son-in-law, Sonja and Don Money; a brother, John M. Ferguson (Joyce), three granddaughters: Taylor Dean (Dustin), Allison Davis (Zach), and Karlee Fischer (Kyle); six great-grandchildren: Maddox, Aiden, Tate, Kenleigh, Zander, and Beckett; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to his devoted caregiver Linda Dillon, Hospice of Huntington nurses Sharon and Angie, and special friends who have taken time to visit on the back porch with Larry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry's memory to the Greg Ferguson Memorial Scholarship Fund, Marshall University Foundation 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, 25703.
