Larry Morgan Ferguson
LARRY MORGAN FERGUSON, 87 of Ceredo, West Virginia, passed peacefully at his home on March 16, 2023.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Graveside service will follow at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Ceredo with Pastor Rodney Dishman officiating.

