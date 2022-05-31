Larry O'Dell Adkins
SYSTEM

LARRY "L.O" O'DELL ADKINS, age 80, passed on to eternal life on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home in West Hamlin, W.Va. Larry was born May 15, 1942, to the late Hubert and Ida Adkins. He was a 1961 graduate of Guyan Valley High School where he loved to play football. Larry was a Vietnam Veteran, retired from Huntington Alloys, where he was a pipe-fitter. Larry was a third generation deacon; he loved God, Center Point Church, his home West Hamlin, and his family, especially his five grandchildren. Larry was thankful to be neighbors for 37 years to his best friends and family, Alice and Teddy Triplett. Larry was a devoted and beloved husband, father, and papaw. He loved going to his grandchildren's special events. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nellie Bell Adkins, as well as his three sons and their families: Larry "Dell", his wife Darlene, and children Taylor and Griffin of Barboursville; Matthew and his wife, Gina, and children, Tyler and Bret of Hiram, Ga.; Jason and his wife, Lois, and child, Ava, of Barboursville. Larry was so proud of his family whom he adored. Larry is the second youngest of thirteen siblings, preceded in death by seven brothers: Bethel, Ralph, William "Okie", Darrell, Rev. Emmitt, Earl, and Lawrence Adkins; and one sister, Clarine Brewer. He is survived by his brother, Don, and his two sisters, Nina Hazelett and Ouida Sansom. He is also survived by his brother and one of his closest friends, Hubert "Herb". Larry led by example, and he and Nellie raised three wonderful sons. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Center Point Baptist Church, West Hamlin, with Rev. Lenny Romans and Farris Burton Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, with Military Grave-site honors by American Legion Post 111 of Hamlin. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Center Point Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, is assisting the family. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." Timothy 4:7-8.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you