LARRY PAUL ROWE, 64, of Huntington, husband of Mary Ann Murphy Rowe, died Dec. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shoals Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Shoals, WV 25562. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

