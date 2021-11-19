LARRY QUENTIN CURRY, 75, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on November 17, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Larry was born October 30, 1946, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Quentin A. and Kathryn M. Jarvis Curry in Hamlin, W.Va. He graduated from Hamlin High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1964 and was discharged as a Sergeant in 1968. Following his discharge, he went to work for Norfolk and Western Railroad in 1968 as a locomotive engineer and retired in 1999. Larry and his wife loved the outdoors, camping in the mountains of West Virginia, in the Midwest, and traveling to the West Coast by train. He was also an active member at Teays Valley Baptist Church, Hurricane, W.Va. Larry is survived by his wife of 26 years, Patricia Sue Mills Curry; a sister, Sue Curry McCallister of Hamlin; they shared children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane, W.Va., with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith and Pastor Chad Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so on Larry’s tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526, is honored to handle the Curry family’s arrangements.
