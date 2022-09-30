LARRY RAY STOLLINGS, 87, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 25, 1935, in Stone, Ky., a son of the late Clifford and Mary Elizabeth Hunt Stollings. He was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Stollings; a sister, Greta Johnson; and two brothers, Milford Stollings and Wendell Stollings. He was retired from the US Navy with 37 years of service having attained the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer of the Navy and was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. Survivors include: his wife, Patricia Pack Stollings; two daughters and a son-in-law, Debra and Jeff Walton of Huntington and Kathryn McClure of Ona, W.Va.; a son, Mark Taylor of Ona; three sisters, Stella Elkins of Grundy, Va., Gloria Wallace of Huntington, and Linda Brown of Ladson, S.C.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Naomi Stollings of Chattaroy, W.Va., and Jerry and Janie Stollings of Millington, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Kristina (Walt) Williams, Emily (Quentin) Adkins, Jacob (Danielle) Walton, and Kelsey (Aaron) Sovine; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Williams, Kinley Williams, Avery Sovine, Brody Williams, Lukas Sovine, Wesley Walton and Barrett Walton. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with military graveside rites. Pallbearers will be Walt Williams, Hunter Williams, Jacob Walton, Joe Stollings, Rob Wallace and Quentin Adkins. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Saturday October 1, 2022, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
