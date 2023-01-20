LARRY RUSSELL GLENN, 83 of Culloden, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born October 8, 1939, in Hurricane, W.Va., a son of the late Herbert and Annie Thomas Glenn. He is also preceded in death by his wife Judy Burns Glenn and by one son, Michael Glenn. He is survived by two daughters, Tonia Glenn of Cross Lanes, W.Va., and Danita (Kevin) Taylor of Huntington, W.Va.; nine grandchildren, Matt Coyner, Andrea Hoskins, Bethana Coyner, Kevin Taylor II, Christine Taylor, Rachael Henson, Kayla (Joey) Harless, Laura Keys and Kyle Hensley and 13 great-grandchildren, James Coyner, Ben Coyner, Cameron Coyner, DeAndre Emiohe, Christian Hamilton, Evan Miller, Breana Kunkle, Caleb Turpin, Sawyer Harless, Leda Taylor, and Josie, Maura and Hunter Keys. The family would like to thank Dr. Adrienne Mays-Kingston for all her love and care. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Don Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you