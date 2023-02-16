LARRY TYRONE COYER, 79, of Coralville, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side after a recent diagnosis of Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Larry was born April 19, 1943, in Lesage, W.Va., son of the late Henry and Bessie Crawford Coyer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jan Coyer, brother, Arnold "Corky" Coyer and by a sister, Hope Williams. He was a graduate of Barboursville High School and went on to play football and wrestling at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. Larry is a member of the Football Hall of Fame at Marshall for his achievements as a player and was also a NCAA all-academic wrestler for Marshall. After graduating, Larry began his coaching career: beginning with his Alma Mater, Marshall University; Martins Ferry HS; Massillon HS; Bowling Green; Iowa; Oklahoma State; Iowa State; Michigan Panthers; Memphis Showboats; UCLA; Houston; Ohio State; East Carolina; New York Jets; Iowa State; Pittsburgh; Denver Broncos; Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Indianapolis Colts; Washington Redskins; New Mexico State. Larry's love of coaching was evident through his career. He had a way of setting a fire in his players to be the best they could be on and off the field. He gave them the determination, drive, and desire to win. He also made sure there was time for fun and joking around with his players and other coaches. Wherever he went, everyone knew he had to have his pipe. It was his trademark. Larry's greatest joy was his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Linda Coyer of Coralville, Iowa; two sons: Justin Coyer (Lyndsey) and their children Emily and Henry of North Liberty, Iowa; and son Matt Coyer (Kristin) and their children Rachel and Ryan of Westfield, Indiana. Nieces, Susan Coyer of Huntington, W.Va., and Diana McCoy of Alabaster, Alabama. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. A graveside service will follow at Greenbottom Cemetery in Lesage, W.Va. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
