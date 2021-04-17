LARRY VIRGIL FINLEY JR., 54, of Wayne, widower of Sheila Marcum Finley, died April 8 at home. He had been a truck driver in the coal industry. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. April 19 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; family gathering one hour before the memorial service. Face masks and social distance are required. 

